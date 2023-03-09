Workforce WindsorEssex and City to deliver new employment services

The Ontario government has announced that the City of Windsor and Workforce WindsorEssex will be responsible for offering employment services in an area stretching from Windsor to Sarnia.

Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, was in Windsor Thursday to announce the government is expanding the province's new employment services to five more regions, including Windsor-Sarnia.

The system is designed to provide better access to job matching and career coaching, and make it easier to help employers find workers to grow their businesses.

McNaughton says the City of Windsor will help design, plan and deliver employment programs in these local areas.

"They are committed to joining our government's mission in reinventing the way we help people find work, focusing on ensuring that people get the hand up that they need and deserve. My message to people on social assistance is clear, if you're able to work, Ontario needs you," he says.

McNaughton says employers are finding challenges finding the workers needed to fill the jobs that need to be filled.

"Today there are nearly 300,000 jobs going unfilled. In the Windsor area along there are recently more than 13,000 vacant jobs. Many of these jobs are good paying jobs and meaningful jobs that allow people to realize their aspirations, and more importantly, support their families," he says.

London, Kitchener-Waterloo-Barrie, Durham, and Ottawa will also see the new employment services.

McNaughton says the new employment services are opening doors.

"We are providing free training and supports with rent and child care while you learn. Basics like work boots, tools uniforms, bus passes to get you to your first shift, help with interviews and writing resumes, and following up to help people keep their jobs long after they start," he says.

New employment services are already in place in Peel, Hamilton-Niagara, Muskoka-Kawartha, Halton, York, Stratford-Bruce Peninsula and Kingston-Pembroke.

By the end of 2023, expansion will be underway in Toronto and Northern Ontario.

With files from Rob Hindi