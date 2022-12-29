Workforce WindsorEssex CEO says 2022 was a year of ups and downs for employment

The Chief Executive Officer of Workforce WindsorEssex says 2022 has been a year of ups and downs for employment.

Justin Falconer says employment fell drastically over the last year.

Falconer says Windsor is currently down to around 7,700 net loss jobs in the last 12 months combined.

He says there is an increase in people leaving the workforce due to retirement.

"These job losses have all been wiped away by people exiting and not planning on coming back into the workforce. It hasn't been the result of any major layoff news, Syncreon was one example where it was a layoff but other than that there haven't been any other major disruptions."

Falconer says there are lots of opportunities out there and is optimistic about the New Year.

"We run the region's largest job board so it aggregates jobs from around 55 different websites: Indeed, Workopolis, Job Bank, etc. About 10 per cent of these jobs are in management positions, 7 or 8 per cent are in technically scientific services, and there is always retail and truck driving."

Falconer says it's been a tough year for Windsor.

"We saw housing prices climb and the cost of maintaining and running your house climb. We see people that are renewing mortgages at these unusually high rates that are sort of the new norm and there are all sorts of pressures on families."

According to Statistics Canada, Windsor-Essex has the highest unemployment rate in the country with jobless rates in the region at 8.6 per cent as of November.



