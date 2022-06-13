Workforce WindsorEssex CEO says it's becoming a 'job seekers' market

The CEO of Workforce WindsorEssex says it's becoming a job seekers market in this area.

Justin Falconer says the labour market is tightening and employers are hiring in near record numbers.

The Workforce WindsorEssex Labour Market Insights report shows that May saw 6,819 total active job postings from 2,108 companies, an increase of 5.6 per cent over the previous month’s 6,460 total active job postings.

Falconer says these are near-record volumes with the highest active job postings ever recorded near 7,100.

He says for those looking for work, there are plenty of opportunities and a diversity of jobs for those looking to get back in the labour force.

"For those who have been unable to find work in the past, keep your head up and keep applying," he says. "Employers are out there trying to hire, and there are less and less people looking for work and working than previously. The labour market is getting tighter, if you will.

Falconer adds that with less and less people available to be hired, employers are going to have to be extra competitive for what they're offering potential employees.

Workforce WindsorEssex reports the top in-demand occupations by local employers for May 2022 were retail salesperson with 412 postings, followed by transport truck drivers with 237 postings and material handlers with 171 postings.

According to Statistics Canada, the unemployment rate in the Windsor area was 5.8 per cent in May compared to 6.4 per cent in April.