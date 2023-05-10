Workforce WindsorEssex encouraged by work participation rate in April

Workforce Windsor Essex is out with its most recent labour force survey covering the month of April.

The unemployment rate was up a full percentage point compared to March, at 6.7 per cent, but the labour fource participation rate was up compared to March at 65.4 per cent.

Tashlyn Teskey, Manager of Research Projects, says the unemployment rate going up wasn't completely unexpected but the bump up in the participation rate is a good sign.

"This is a really great number, this is one of the highest numbers we've seen in almost a decade or more," she continued. "So it's really good to see that more people are interested in working and are seeking out opportunities, we just need to make sure that we have the right opportunities to match everybody with."

April 2023 saw additional hiring in some sectors, with Manufacturing seeing its highest number of active job postings since September 2022.

In the long run, Teskey says the 6.7 per cent unemployment isn't terrible considering where the area has been in the past few months.

With all of the investments coming to the region she says it's really going to be about looking at the long game, as we know there's going to be a lot of openings in manufacturing, healthcare and construction.

"We really want to focus on what shortages we already have right now. So the demand for nurses in healthcare, we're looking for more skilled trades constantly. We need a lot more skilled workers for manufacturing as well. We really want to make sure that we're training people so that they can fill the shortages we have now so that's not exasperated in the future," Teskey said.

The population of the Windsor Census Metropolitan Area continues to grow year over year, with the most recent estimates showing 312,800 people as of April.

Teskey says the amount of newcomers, both from outside the country and inside the country, is really a blessing for our workforce.

"We have such historical shortages in many sectors that we really need an influx of people who are open, available and qualified to work in those fields. So we really need to focus on making sure that those that are newcomers, including asylum seekers, have work permits, they're ready to work and they're trained to work."

On the research side, Workforce WindsorEssex gives training providers, postsecondary institutions and employment providers the most up to date information on what are the most in-demand jobs in the most in-demand sectors.

Additionally, using their tools employers can indicate what jobs they're hoping to fill and what training might be necessary to do so.

The full labour force survey for April can be found here.