Workforce WindsorEssex wants feedback on working remotely

Workforce WindsorEssex wants to know what employees and employers in the area think about working remotely.

The organization has launched a new survey on remote work to get some insight into the relevance, benefits, and drawbacks of the practice in Windsor-Essex.

"By having both the employer and work perspective, we'll be able to have a nice complete picture of what the region is looking like in the way remote work is being utilized," says Nik Prsa, Research Associate at Workforce WindsorEssex.

He says a lot of the conversations about remote work is on a national or provincial level, but they want to put a pulse on the situation in this region.

"So as we're kind of in this transition period, I think it's a really great way to take a snapshot at how Windsor-Essex businesses and workers are taking that into account," he says.

Prsa adds they don't just want to hear from those who've been working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We'd also love to hear from people that aren't working from home and hear exactly why they wouldn't consider that model," says Prsa. "Whether it's not relevant for their business or they heard about others who worked remotely and haven't had a good experience. So we want to get a really, really broad net to cast that data on."

The results of this survey will be released to the public after its conclusion on Nov. 15.

The survey, which takes around five minutes, can be completed at www.workforcewindsoressex.com/survey/.