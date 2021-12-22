Working carbon monoxide alarm credited with saving Lakeshore family

A close call for a Lakeshore family of five — but they were saved by their working carbon monoxide alarm.

Lakeshore Fire was called to a home on the evening of December 19 after residents reported their CO alarm had gone off.

Monitoring equipment found high concentrations of carbon monoxide gas in the home and an investigation revealed a malfunctioning water heater was to blame.

Assistant Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Pulleyblank says it could have been a tragedy.

"The children did sleep in the basement of that residence. The hot water heater was also in the basement of that residence and it was getting towards time that those kids would have gone to bed. So without that carbon monoxide alarm activating and providing that early warning, it would have been very different the next morning."

He says there are several potential sources in almost every home.

"It could be any fuel burning appliance that's in the home. So it could be a stove or it could be a fireplace or it could be any fuel burning appliance that is lacking maintenance or just not functioning properly."

Pulleyblank says don't be afraid to call 911 if your CO alarm is activated.

"When the crews entered they had elevated levels of CO with the gas monitor. So people didn't know that they had an issue until their alarm went off and this early warning saved the children this holiday season for sure."

Pulleyblank is reminding the community CO alarms are required outside of sleeping areas in any home with a fuel burning appliance or attached garage.

Carbon monoxide, known as the invisible killer, is a colourless, odourless, poisonous gas that can cause flu-like symptoms or even death.

— with files from AM800's Patty Handysides