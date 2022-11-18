Working smoke alarms alert resident in early morning fire

Chatham-Kent fire is crediting working smoke alarms after an early morning fire in Wheatley.

Crews were called to 40 Elm Street around 1:15 and when they arrived, saw smoke and flames coming for the rear of the home.

The fire was brought under control and crews remained on the scene for salvage and overhaul operations.

Officials say working smoke alarms alerted the resident, allowing them to exit the home safely.

Chatham-Kent fire says there were no injuries and the damage estimate is at $175,000.

Crews are still investigating a cause.