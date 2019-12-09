World Anti-Doping Agency Bans Russia

Don't look for the Russian flag or expect to hear the Russian national anthem at the Olympics or any other major sports events for the next four years.

The World Anti-Doping Agency imposed the ban Monday morning.

It comes in response to claims Russian authorities tampered with a laboratory database to hide hundreds of cases that would likely have tested positive for banned substances.

Russian athletes will be allowed to participate in events, but only if they are not implicated in the doping scandal.