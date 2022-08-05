World Class squash tournaments make their way to Windsor for first time

World Class squash tournaments will be making their way to Windsor-Essex for the first time.

On Thursday, August 4 Squash Canada announced the JK Windsor Cup, Professional Squash Association (PSA) Challenger and Satellite Tournaments would be making their way to Devonshire Mall in the former food court area from August 15- 21.

Competitors will play in an all-glass power court for the chance to win $50,000 USD.

Tournament Chief Executive Officer Anis Khan says about 70 athletes are playing in the tournament from across the world.

"There are people coming from Egypt, France, UK, USA, with that we have at least 70 athletes playing and of those 70 we have about 10 or 12 local Windsorites, with some juniors also playing."

Khan says this is a great way to showcase squash.

"It was recognized as one of the top sports for cardio-vascular, the exercise you get in 45 minutes, there is no other sport that can give you that. My three little ones started playing squash about 7 or 8 years ago and at the back of my mind I always thought why can't we give more opportunity to so many other kids to play this fantastic sport."

Director of Athlete Development at Squash Canada Jamie Nicholls says the glass power court is unique to the sport of squash.

"We're probably the only sport in the world that can put our stadium anywhere. We can put this court in malls, office towers and outdoors as we did in Vancouver. This is a very special squash community, I think this is going to be a great week."

The tournament aims to showcase squash and its local athletes.



