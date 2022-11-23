World Cup and American Thanksgiving football a good combo for local bar owners

A local bar and restaurant owner says it's a great week for sports, with the World Cup underway and football yet to come on American Thanksgiving.

Matt Komsa, co-owner of The Goat Tap and Eatery in LaSalle and Lakeshore as well as The Bull & Barrel Urban Saloon in downtown Windsor, says it's always exciting to have special events going on.

First up on Wednesday is Team Canada's opener at the World Cup against Belgium beginning at 2 p.m.

Komsa says they're expecting a really good turnout.

"We're more focused on the Canadian games so we're going to keep to our regular opening schedule at 11 a.m. but we'll be showing all of the games that are on during the day," he continued. "For Canada's game we're doing a Canadian blow out, we've got red beer, some Canadian flags, some Canadian swag giveaways and some other soccer swag so it should be a good time."

Then next up on Thursday is the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions in the first game of an American Thanksgiving football triple header.

The game gets underway at 12:30 p.m. and Komsa says he can already feel the excitement from local fans.

"It's absolutely one of my favourite days of the year. It's just awesome watching all of the Lions fans get together. Kind of a mid week, early Thursday game, it's a wonderful time."

He says this week should be a nice boost for business.

"The two Goats are located in small communities and we have a great customer base that has supported us, but it definitely helps having two major sporting events this week. And then in the coming weeks with the rest of the World Cup, so it's an added boost to our business for sure," he stated.

Komsa says anyone planning on dropping in, especially if they're planning on coming with a bigger group, should try to make a reservation because they're anticipating that it will be busy.