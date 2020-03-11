World Health Organization Declares COVID-19 Outbreak a Pandemic

The World Health Organization has declared a worldwide Coronavirus pandemic.

The organization's director general says the virus that causes respiratory illnesses can still be fought.

However, some countries are struggling with a lack of resources.

Worldwide, more than 122,000 people have tested positive and COVID-19 has resulted in 4,000 deaths

There have been more than 100 cases declared in Canada and one death in Canada.

Meanwhile, Ontario has announced a $100-million contingency fund to deal with the Coronavirus.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott says the money will be used to buy more testing kits and personal protective gear.

--With files from the Canadian Press--