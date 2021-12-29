World Junior Hockey Championship cancelled due to COVID-19

The annual World Junior Hockey Championship has come to an abrupt end.

According to a statement released from the International Ice Hockey Federation, the decision has been made to cancel the remainder of the tournament due to several COVID-19 cases among the 10 teams at the event being held in Alberta.

Over the past two days, three games have been called off including the U.S.A. forfeiting its game against Switzerland Tuesday.

The cancellation comes following a recommendation from the tournament's COVID-19 Medical Group and the IIHF Medical Committee.

The statement goes on to say, "the sportive integrity of the event has been compromised, and the event must be cancelled."

Team Canada won its first two games of the tournament over the Czech Republic and Austria and was scheduled to play its third game Wednesday night against Germany.