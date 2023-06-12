World's Finest Shows midway returns to Windsor's riverfront Friday

The midway by World's Finest Shows takes over Festival Plaza and the Civic Terrace starting this Friday, June 16 until July 2, 2023.

On offer this year will be rides for young kids, those young at heart, along with games, food and live entertainment for kids.

David Grimaldi, spokesperson, World's Finest Shows says over the past couple of years they've been trying to create a very family friendly enviroment.

"I think we've been successful in doing that. So we're seeing more families attend year after year. And that's a good thing, it helps build community spirit. And especially after COVID, it's nice that families can get out and enjoy the day."

He says all of the rides and amenities will be open on fireworks night June 26.

"Historically that's been a huge evening obviously for the midway. There's usually a lot of people there because they can go down ride the rides, get food and stick around for the fireworks."

Grimaldi stressed the importance of purchasing mega passes early, which for $40 each allows you to ride the rides from the opening of the midway until it closes for the day...

"The mega pass is only on sale until this upcoming Friday, June 16. Last year we sold out so I would strongly encourage people if they want to get them to get them as soon as possible."

Mega passes can be purchased at local 7/11 locations in Windsor and are available until inventory is sold out. Grimaldi says this year 4000 passes are available.

During the week, the midway is open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday, Saturday, Sunday's the hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.