Following a two year hiatus, World's Finest Shows returns to Windsor's River Front.

The midway has been a part of the Windsor market for over 40 years.

Marketing Director, David Grimaldi says despite the pause in the event, they were able to revamp the rides for visitors this year and are ready to open on June 16, running until July 3.

He says the World's Finest Shows has decided to go out on their own this year instead of partnering with Summer Fest.

"It is a stand alone event, and they are going to create the festival atmosphere, they're bringing in entertainment on the weekends," he began. "So they're going to still keep the same thumbprint."

He adds, the region means a lot to them.

"This part of Southern Ontario is very important to them, from a business point of view and the relationships that they've built here over the many years," he said.

He says they're excited about the return to the city specifically.

"They were a huge part of the International Freedom Festival, and Summer Fest, and so they're happy to be returning to Windsor, and they're really looking forward to it."

Grimaldi says some of the proceeds from the event will be supporting the Pediatrics Ward in the hospital.

Mega passes for the event will be sold at all 7-Eleven locations around Windsor starting May 23. The voucher allows all day access from the opening of the midway until the end of the day.

