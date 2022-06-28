World's Largest Street Hockey Festival comes to Windsor

A popular hockey festival is coming to Windsor.

HockeyFest, the world's largest travelling street hockey festival is making a stop in the city this summer.

The tournament will take place at the WFCU Centre on August 19th through the 21st with the Windsor Spitfires teaming up to host the event.

HockeyFest is a 3 on 3 outdoor road hockey festival open to all genders and ages from 7 to 50+. Each team is guaranteed 4 games minimum and 70% of teams make playoffs.

The event is committed to contributing to benefit the health and well-being of participants and supporting the community.

Each game is played on 50% scale NHL sized rink with real dasher boards, netting to ensure continuity of play and local referees.