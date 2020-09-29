Worldwide COVID-19 Death Toll Tops One-Million

The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus has eclipsed one-million.

The milestone, recorded by Johns Hopkins University on Monday, comes nine months into a crisis that has devastated the global economy, tested world leaders' resolve, pitted science against politics and forced multitudes to change the way they live, learn and work.

One million is greater than the population of Jerusalem or Austin, Texas.

It is more than four times the number killed in the 2004 earthquake and tsunami in the Indian Ocean.

A top official of the World Health Organization says the actual death toll from the coronavirus pandemic is probably higher than the official count of more than a million.

Executive director of the organization's health emergencies program, Dr. Mike Ryan, says that any count is imperfect but he's sure "the current numbers are likely an underestimate of the true toll."

Just a few days earlier, Ryan said it's possible the death toll could double to two-million before vaccines become available if countries don't work to stop the spread.

With file from the Associated Press