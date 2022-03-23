WPA reacts to Chief Mizuno's Notice of Retirement

The Windsor Police Association is reacting to the news that Windsor Police Chief Pam Mizuno intends to retire effect March 31.

The association was made aware of the decision following in-camera discussions with the Windsor Police Services Board on Monday, and all uniform and civilian members of the WPA acknowledged Chief Mizuno's years of service to the municipalities of Windsor and Amherstburg.

A statement on behalf of the members of the Windsor Police Association extended Chief Mizuno best wishes in retirement.

They say challenges affecting the Windsor Police Service as an institution as well as its members are profound and real, and that their members deserve capable, consistent, and qualified leadership.

The association is encouraged about the chance to reset meaningful collaboration between senior administration, the Windsor Police Services Board, its members and is committed to working with interim Acting Chief Jason Bellaire.

Members say they expect the Windsor Police Services Board will also seize the opportunity to provide effective and transparent oversight over the Windsor Police Service and its leadership.