WPS and UWindsor announce launch of Leadership Development Program

A new partnership to help grow more leaders in policing in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor Police Service, in partnership with the University of Windsor, announce the launch of the Windsor Police Leadership Development Program on Tuesday.

Officials say the professional development program will equip leaders within the Windsor Police Service with practical tools, competencies, and training to excel in their careers and effect transformative change both within its organization and in the broader community.

Deputy Chief of Operational Support Frank Providenti says as a service, they're committed to pursuing continuous improvement and developing an effective workforce.

To that end, Providenti says it came about by being in contact with other police services around the province.

"And we saw what they were doing using their local educational institutions to provide training to their members on leadership," he continued. "And we felt why not use our experts in our region, the University of Windsor, to provide a training curriculum to do the same thing."

Officials say participants will enhance their communication and coaching skills, learn how to manage conflict and organizational change, and develop strategies for fostering teamwork and excellence in the workplace as part of the program.

Providenti says this partnership will equip their members with best-in-class training and cultivate leadership skills across the organization.

He says they'll identify candidates within the police service, and send them to the university for training because the curriculum is designed specifically for them.

"They will be going through training on basically competencies in regards to leadership. How to affect change management, how to excel in their careers, and how to become better leaders within our organization. And to identify future leaders for us moving forward."

The program will kick off with the Emerging Leader Course, which will be delivered during the week of Oct. 23 to 27.

Officials say this course will leverage a multidisciplinary curriculum developed by the University of Windsor’s Continuing Education Centre to engage up to 25 participants comprising both uniformed officers and civilian professionals.

Providenti says they're not reinventing the wheel, they're using their local institutions to help further develop the force.

"I think it's a great project and I look forward to it. It's going to provide our members with proper training to move forward, because we're all replaceable here so we need to identify our future leaders so their in the proper position to move forward and lead this organization," he said.

(AM800 file photo)

The first session will be followed by the Executive Leadership Course, tentatively scheduled for Spring 2024.

Continuing Education executive director Jennie Atkins says they're honoured to be working with the WPS to deliver a tailored internal leadership program, showcasing their shared commitment to equipping team members with valuable skills.

Atkins says collaboration is always good.

"We're really excited about it. It's seven courses that we've collaborated on, some key topics and modules, and then we are coupling those with some of the training modules that the Windsor Police Service offers," she said.

Atkins says they're looking for those who participate in the program to take away some real tangible skills when it's all said and done.

"Evidence based strategies to inspire their self development and self awareness. The programming ranges from enhancing communication skills, leading yourself and others, to supervising and coaching. So it really is delving into a very wholesome self development programming."

Atkins says an institution that brings global perspectives, emerging knowledge, and leadership to the table, they're actively addressing regional challenges together.

She says they've been doing as much as they can within the region with other community stakeholders to let them know they offer this type of programming.

"So word of mouth has really been very helpful in allowing other organizations to know that we are here to offer this type of programming," Atkins continued. "So we've done this with other organizations, the Windsor Police Service became aware of that, and that's when we started the discussions of seeing what we could do for them."

The Leadership Development Program will complement the existing leadership, supervisory, and other management and executive training offerings provided through the Windsor Police Service’s Training Centre and other external institutions, including the Ontario Police College and Canadian Police College.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi