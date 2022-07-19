WPS arrest local man following weekend gun call

Windsor Police have made an arrest in relation to a report of a person with a gun in Mic Mac Park over the weekend, but investigators are looking for more information.

Police say on Saturday, July 16 at 7:30 p.m., patrol officers attended Mic Mac Park after it was reported the suspect became involved in a verbal altercation with the victim during a large gathering, and also brandished a firearm during the altercation.

According to police it's believed the suspect knew people attending this gathering, and that this was a targeted incident.

After the Major Crime Unit identified the suspect, on Monday, July 18 at 10:00 p.m. members of the Emergency Services Unit (ESU) located and arrested them without incident.

A search warrant was applied for and executed at a residence in relation to the incident.

Police say the firearm remains outstanding and they're asking anyone with information that may help police find it to phone investigators.

22-year-old Raul Huezo,from Windsor, is charged with five criminal counts as a result.

Investigators believe there are several witnesses and the possibility of further victims that have not come forward to police.

They're encouraging anyone with information to come forward, and they also believe there may be video evidence of the event.

Officers are encouraging anyone with footage to forward it via the secure Windsor Police Service link.