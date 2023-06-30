WPS arrest man on outstanding warrant; Another man still wanted 

One of two men wanted by Windsor police have been arrested.

According to police, the men failed to meet the requirements of their release order and were wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Police say 41-year-old Casey Hoyt was arrested June 24. The day after they asked for the public's help locating the men.

58-year-old Jeffory Hustwick is still wanted and is described as a white man, 280 lbs, with a heavy build, hazel eyes and grey facial stubble.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either of the two men is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000 or Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.