WPS asking for public's help to find two wanted men

Windsor Police are seeking the public’s help to locate two men wanted on outstanding warrants.

According to police, Casey Hoyt and Jeffory Hustwick failed to meet the requirements of their release order and are now wanted on an outstanding warrant.

41-year-old Hoyt is described as a white man, 160 lbs, with a medium build, blue eyes, brown hair, and a partial beard.

58-year-old Jeffory Hustwick is described as a white man, 280 lbs, with a heavy build, hazel eyes and grey facial stubble.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either of the two men is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000 or Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.

