WPS charge a pair following drug trafficking investigation

Two Windsor men are facing a litany of criminal charges following an investigation launched by the Drugs and Guns Enforcement (DIGS) Unit into the suspected trafficking of illicit drugs in December.



Police say during the course of the investigation, a suspect and an involved residence, located in the 1200 block of Henry Ford Centre Drive, were identified.

On Friday, February 25 investigators applied for and were granted judicial authorization to search the residence.

According to police, the suspect was seen in the passenger seat of a 2012 black Chevrolet Camaro, located in the 7700 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Members of the Emergency Services Unit approached the vehicle in an attempt to arrest the suspect, but he refused to exit the vehicle and then attempted to flee the area in the vehicle, striking multiple police vehicles and an officer in the process.

Officers were subsequently able to arrest both suspects after a brief struggle, and the officer who was struck by the vehicle didn't sustain any injuries while the vehicles that were struck sustained only minor damage.

Further investigation revealed the Camaro had been reported stolen in January, the licence plates attached were fraudulent, and stolen licence plates were located inside the vehicle.

Police say the warrant was executed at the involved residence and a large quantity of illicit drugs was located.

Approximately 313 grams of fentanyl and 21 grams of cocaine, with a street value totalling $125,000 was seized during the course of the investigation.

40-year-old Donald Jenkinson and 42-year-old Kevin McCandless, both from Windsor, are each facing numerous charges as a result.