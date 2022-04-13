WPS concerned over increase in weapons-related calls

The Windsor Police Service has noticed a small increase in weapons-related calls in 2021. this year.

According to Superintendent Jason Crowley, there has been an an average of 1.67 incidents per month for shootings this year, which includes people and property. That's an increase over a monthly average of 1.33 incidents per month over the last five years.

"The smallest of increases, but still an increase and it concerns us," he says.

Crowley was asked about weapons-related calls during a news conference Tuesday to update the investigation into the April 9 shooting outside a Windsor bowling alley that resulted in five people suffering non-life threatening gun shot wounds.

"I would say that this is a targeted incident and certainly not typical of Forest Glade or any community that's in our community at all," he says.

Five people have been arrested as part of the investigation, with three facing five counts of attempted murder.

Another suspect, considered armed and dangerous, remains at large and police are hoping the public can help identify him.

The Windsor Police Service is working to identify three suspects as they investigate a shooting on April 9 outside a bowling alley in Windsor that left five people with non-life threatening gun shot wounds. April 11, 2022 (Photo courtesy of the Windsor Police Service)

While the exact circumstances that lead to the shooting remain under investigation, it's believed an altercation inside Super Bowl Lanes in Forest Glade spilled out into the parking lot at the business.

Superintendent Crowley notes it's concerning that weapons seem to be a go to now when it comes to disputes.

"How many years ago it might have been to people squaring off with fists, this seems to be a go to. We've seen it with knives. We've seen it with firearms. And that to me is the most concerning thing in any type of investigation like this," he says.

19-year-old Joshua Fryer of Windsor and 21-year-old Andrew Meloche of LaSalle each face seven charges including five counts of attempted murder in connection to the shooting outside the bowling alley.

A youth, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, also faces seven charges including five counts of attempted murder.

A 21-year-old Amherstburg male and a 21-year-old Windsor male have also been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to attempted murder.

Investigators are asking anyone with video from the shooting or the fight that preceded the shooting inside the bowling alley to please contact investigators.