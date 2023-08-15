WPS concludes community safety initiative downtown

Windsor Police say the public can expect to see an increased police presence in the downtown area over the next two days.

In the third and final phase of their summer-long campaign, police say that additional officers will converge downtown on August 16 and 17 with the goal of connecting with business owners and residents.

Police are looking to leverage this feedback to develop a more strategic approach to address the unique needs and challenges of the downtown community.

As part of the campaign, the Windsor Police’s City Centre Patrol (CCP) will be bolstered by additional members from the Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) Unit, Community Services, Cadets, and Mobile Crisis Rapid Response Teams (MCRRT).

In the coming weeks, local police will be sharing the results of their campaign and how they plan to use that information to drive future decision-making and resource allocation to ensure all residents, business owners, and visitors can enjoy the area safely.