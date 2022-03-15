WPS investigating after man found dead in Drouillard Road area

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is investigating after a body was discovered in the Drouillard Road area in Windsor.

Around 9:30 a.m., police tweeted about a police presence in the 1600 block of Drouillard Road in relation to an active investigation, but there was no threat to public safety.

Police now confirm that a 55-year-old male was located deceased in the area.

The circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated.

The scene is still being held by investigators pending an autopsy.

The identify of the victim has not been released.