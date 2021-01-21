iHeartRadio
WPS Investigation Shots Fired in East Windsor

AM800-News-Windsor Police Investigation

Windsor police are investigating after a call for shots fired on Thursday morning.

The call came in around 6:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Ford Boulevard. When police arrived, they found damage to a home believed to be from a gunshot.

After searching the property, a shell casing was found and seized for evidence.

No injuries are reported and investigators are asking anyone with information or who may have surveillance footage, is asked to contact police.

 

 

