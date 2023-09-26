WPS looking for information on vehicle theft and arson

Windsor Police are looking for information from the public related to a motor vehicle theft and arson in east Windsor.

Police say an investigation was launched following a vehicle theft in the 7600 block of Tecumseh Road East on September 22.

According to police, a man arrived at the parking lot of a commercial business at approximately 5 p.m. in an older-model Jaguar, opened the door of an unattended Jeep Wrangler, and left in the stolen Wrangler.

Roughly 40 minutes later, police say officers were dispatched to the area of Wildwood Drive and Holly Crescent for a report of a vehicle fire.

The stolen Jeep Wrangler was discovered to be completely demolished, with arson as the suspected cause.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned man, heavier-set, and bald with short facial hair.

At the time of the theft police say he was wearing black shorts, white shoes, sunglasses, a red shirt with "Reebok" in lines across the chest, and a red ball cap.

The stolen vehicle is described as a black 2007 Jeep Wrangler with Ontario licence plate CZXL113.

The suspect vehicle is described as a gold, older-model Jaguar, 4-door sedan, with a licence plate similar to BENY027.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.