WPS looking for white Dodge Charger in connection to shooting

Windsor Police have identified a vehicle in connection to an ongoing investigation of a shooting near the City's west side.

On Tuesday night at 10:30 p.m., officers say they responded to a report that a person had been shot in the area of the 1700 block of Tecumseh Road West.

After arriving on scene police located a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his right arm, and the victim was then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say they are now seeking a white Dodge Charger in connection with the attempted murder.

Police say the suspect is described as a black man, approximately 18 to 30 years old who was wearing all-black clothing and a blue surgical mask at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit or Crime Stoppers.