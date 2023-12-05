WPS looking to identify suspect in assault and theft in Amherstburg

Windsor Police's Amherstburg Detachment is looking for the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted for theft and assault.

According to police, on December 2 at 11 a.m., a man entered a grocery store in the 100 block of Sandwich Street.

Police say the suspect took several grocery items and left the store without paying.

When a person attempted to stop him, the man pushed him to the ground before fleeing the scene

The victim sustained minor injuries, according to police.

Police say the suspect then went into another grocery store down the street, where he stole a large amount of meat and seafood.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Amherstburg Detachment at 519-736-8559 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.