WPS looking to identify suspect who allegedly caused $10K in damage to Ottawa Street business

Windsor Police are looking for the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted in connection to a criminal mischief investigation.

According to police, on September 3, at approximately 5 a.m., a man was caught on surveillance video using an object to damage the front door and windows of a business in the 1400 block of Ottawa Street.

The damage to the property is estimated at approximately $10,000.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000.

Anyone with information who would like to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com

