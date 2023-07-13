WPS Major Crimes Unit determines Wednesday's machete attack was targeted

Windsor police say the machete attack that happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday was targeted.

Officers responded to a report of an assault with a weapon in the area of Wyandotte Street East and Langlois Avenue where the victims were reportedly sitting on a public bench when a white van drove up and stopped near them.

A masked suspect then exited the van and attacked the victims with a machete.

The suspect then returned to the van, which was occupied by two other individuals, and fled the scene.

Two women and one man were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Major Crimes Unit determined the attack was a targeted incident.

Police have released a description of the three suspects:

Suspect #1 (attacker): Male with a tanned complexion, tall, thin, with a facemask, olive green denim hat and grey or black jeans

Suspect #2 (driver): White male, approximately 60 years old, with grey hair

Suspect #3 (passenger): White female, with light blonde shoulder-length hair

Anyone who was in the area at the time or who has a dashcam or residential or business video that can assist with the investigation is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com

- with files from AM800's Rusty Thomson