WPS Major Crimes unit investigating suspicious death

Windsor Police's Major Crimes Unit is actively investigating a suspicious death.

According to police, patrol officers were called to the 2300 block of Dougall Avenue on Wednesday, September 14, at 10:30 p.m. about a report of a deceased person.

Through investigation, officers learned that the person was severely decomposed and then secured the area and conducted a grid search of the site.

Members of the Forensic Identification Unit were then called in to process the scene for evidence.

Police have not identified the dead person at this time.

Officers are asking anyone with residential video surveillance to review their footage for any evidence related to this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.