WPS make arrest and issue warrant for outstanding suspect in shooting investigation

Windsor Police have issued an arrest warrant for an outstanding shooting suspect, after arresting one man on Monday.

According to police, on Sunday, July 17 at 2:30 a.m. officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of Ouellette Avenue.

One person was injured and is currently in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

After a brief foot pursuit, one of the suspects was located and arrested in the 400 block of University Avenue. A firearm and ammunition were also located and seized as evidence.

27-year-old Alex Matti, from London, is facing five criminal charges in total including two counts of Attempted Murder.

Through investigation officers determined that this is not a random act, but there is no concern for public safety.

Police have identified the second suspect as 32-year-old Ahmed Al Shammari, from Windsor, who's described as a Middle Eastern man, 6'2", 260 lbs with a full beard, black short hair, and brown eyes.

He's facing four criminal charges, and investigators are seeking any information on his whereabouts.

Al Shammari is considered armed and dangerous, so officers ask that anyone who may come across him not approach and instead call 911 immediately.