WPS offering tip to prevent being a 'porch pirate' victim this holiday shopping season

Tips are being offered so people can avoid falling victim to porch pirates with more packages being delivered to homes during the busy Christmas shopping season.

The Windsor Police Service says steps that can be taken include making requests for when and how the package can be delivered to avoid being a porch pirate victim.

Constable Bianca Jackson says there has been an uptick in porch pirates.

"People are just lurking around in different areas of the city, driving around, walking around and looking for packages on people's porches," he says. "Sometime a deterrent could be a camera. If you have the ability Ring dooorbell or camera system at your home, that could deter some people."

Jackson says one way to avoid being a victim of a porch pirate is having the package shipped to the nearest post office.

"We want to keep our packages safe even from inclement weather. If it rains or if it's snowing, you want to make sure you're getting your deliveries in good condition. Having it delivered to you local postal office is usually your best bet," she adds,

Police suggest that if you're having a package shipped to your home:

- Ship the package to a trusted neighbour or relative who will be home.

- Arrange to have packages delivered to your workplace - if your employer allows it.

- Track your delivery online so you know when they're slated to arrive and plan to be home when the package is delivered.

- Request the package be left out of sight at a rear or side door.

- Request the package be shipped to the nearest post office.

- Request a signature on delivery.

- Install video cameras and post signage to indicate surveillance is in effect.

- Choose in-store or curbside pickup.

With files from Patty Handysides