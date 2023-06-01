WPS officer appealing conviction for Freedom Convoy donation

The Windsor Police officer found guilty of discreditable conduct for his $50 donation to the Freedom Convoy is appealing.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms announced the decision Thursday on behalf of their client Constable Michael Brisco.

During a seven-day hearing earlier this year, Brisco admitted to donating $50 through an online crowd-funding site on Feb. 8, 2022, two days after the Ottawa Police Service declared a state of emergency.

At the time of the donation Constable Brisco was on unpaid leave from his job as a police officer in Windsor for choosing not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The JCCF says Brisco is a highly trained and respected police officer with an exemplary record, who has been a police officer for 15 years with no prior disciplinary record.

They say he's a defender of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, who believes he was exercising his Charter right to freedom of expression when making the $50 donation.

Constable Brisco was required to forfeit 80 hours of work as punishment for the conviction.

