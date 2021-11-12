WPS release updated images of robbery suspect

Investigators with the Windsor Police Service's Major Crime Unit have released updated images of a robbery suspect from October, and are seeking the public's help to identify the person.

The original incident took place at around 9:15 p.m. on October 15 in the 1400-block of Ouellette Ave, where the female suspect entered a store with a knife and fled with a quantity of cash.



She's described as white, approximately 30-years-old, approximately 5'7"-5'8" and approximately 160 lbs.

The suspect was wearing a dark grey toque, a white long sleeve shirt under a grey short sleeve, dark blue jeans, white Adidas running shoes and carrying a brown bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.