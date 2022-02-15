WPS releases blockade enforcement results

Windsor Police have released details from all the enforcement actions undertaken to clear the blockade at the Ambassador Bridge.

Police say they worked collaboratively with law enforcement partners to achieve a peaceful resolution by engaging demonstrators throughout the incident for the purpose of continued communication, negotiations, and enforcement.

As a result, 46 total arrests have been made and a total of 90 charges were laid by police.

Additionally, since the onset of the demonstrations, police also:

- charged 43 people with breaching a court order

- charged 43 people with mischief over $5000

- charged one person with obstruct justice

- charged one person with fail to attend court

- charged one person with dangerous driving

- charged one person under the Highway Traffic Act for Failing to Remain

- seized/towed 37 vehicles

According to police, there will be continued presence in the demonstration area to ensure public safety.

Police also say there will be zero tolerance for any unlawful activity, and that there are ongoing investigations into the protestor's activity.