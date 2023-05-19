WPS seize over $14,000 worth of cash and illegal substances in South Windsor

A suspect has been charged after Windsor police seized more than $14,000 worth of cash and illegal substances in South Windsor.

On Thursday, May 18, around 10:30 p.m., a man was suspected of having a fireman in the 4300 block of Howard Avenue and was subsequently arrested by members of Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) and the Emergency Services Unit (ESU).

Police say at the time of the arrest, officers located $6,000 in cash and 7.6 grams of suspected cocaine inside the suspects vehicle.

A search warrant was then carried out at the suspects residence in the 4600 block of Helsinki Crescent.

Police say an additional, 52 capsules containing an unknown white powder, a digital scale, a nylon holster, and over 78.9 grams of suspected cocaine were seized, worth a total street value over $8,600.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361.