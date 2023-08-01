WPS supports Windsor city council in declaring IPV an epidemic

The Windsor Police Service is showing its support in declaring intimate partner violence an epidemic.

On Monday, Windsor Police posted to social media that they stand behind Windsor city council in declaring IPV an epidemic.

On July 10, city council voted to make the declaration which was unanimously passed.

Windsor Police states they support council's declaration and recognizes IPV as a serious issue impacting victims, their families, and overall public safety.

The Windsor Police Service works in partnership with Victim Services of Windsor and Essex County to provide immediate, on-site assistance to IPV survivors.

Survivors are also connected to the provincial-led Victim/Witness Assistance Program for court support and information on the criminal justice process.

The Victim Assistance Unit works collaboratively with various community partners to raise awareness and inform members of the public on where to obtain additional assistance or support such as the Hiatus House, the Welcome Centre Shelter for Women, and Nisa Homes.

In Windsor-Essex in 2022, there were 2,378 intimate partner violence calls made to police, and 2,357 crisis calls made to local women shelters.

Numerous municipalities across Ontario have already declared intimate partner violence an epidemic in their communities, and locally, Windsor, Tecumseh, Essex, and Lakeshore have made the declaration.

Those in emergency situations are asked to call 9-1-1.

For non-emergency inquiries, you can contact the Windsor Police non-emergency line at 519-258-6111, Hiatus House at 519-252-7781, or Victim Services of Windsor and Essex County at 519-723-2711.