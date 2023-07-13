WPS Traffic Enforcement Unit to crack down on noisy vehicles downtown

Windsor police say the Traffic Enforcement Unit will set up shop dowtown Thursday evening as they continue their anti-noise summer campaign.

The campaign began at the start of May and officers will be looking for infractions from motorists who deliberately rev their engines, squeal their tires, blare loud music, and create noise pollutants.

Vehicle noise is one of the most common complaints that Windsor police receive during periods of warmer weather.

The campaign goes until September 5.