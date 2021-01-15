WPS Won't Stop Vehicles for Compliance Checks Amid Stay-at-Home Order

Windsor Police Service is clarifying its role as it relates to the provincial stay-at-home order.

According to a statement from the service, officers will not be entering dwellings, stopping vehicles, or stopping persons for the sole purpose of compliance checks. A person is also not required to have proof from their employer that they are traveling to and from their place of employment.

When an officer has reasonable grounds to believe a person has violated one of the orders under the provincial rules, WPS says an officer may ask the person to identify themselves in order to issue a ticket or summons.

However, any person who fails to properly identify themselves could face a fine, or may be arrested and charged with obstructing a police officer.

The Government of Ontario introduced a minimum fine of $10,000 for people who organize gatherings at residential premises exceeding the capacity limits. Those who attend such gatherings could face a minimum fine of $750.

As you've heard on AM800 News, the stay-at-home order amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is meant to limit mobility and reduce contacts throughout communities. It also requires everyone to remain in their homes, with exception of essential travel, which includes food, attending medical appointments, exercising and attending work.

This order is expected to remain in effect for all of Ontario until February 11, 2021, unless extended.