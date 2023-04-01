WPSB launches recruitment process for Windsor police deputy chief positions

The Windsor Police Services Board has announced it is launching the recruitment process for two deputy chief positions.

On Friday, the board posted the positions of deputy chief, operations and deputy chief, operational support of the Windsor police.

The job posting says the deputy chiefs will share a number of service-wide responsibilities, supporting the chief of police in providing overall leadership.

Frank Providenti currently serves as the Deputy Chief of Operational Support.

Jason Crowley has been serving as the Acting Deputy Chief of Operations ever since Pam Mizuno announced her retirement as police chief in April of 2022.

Crowley replaced Jason Bellaire in that position as Bellaire moved up to the role of acting chief, until he was elevated to the permanent role of chief of police following a selection process by the board.

The deadline for applications is Friday April 21 at 5 p.m.