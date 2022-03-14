Wrestling legend Scott Hall passes away following complications from recent surgery
Wrestling icon Scott Hall is dead at the age of 63.
The WWE tweeted that the two-time Hall of Fame wrestler passed away Monday following complications from a recent surgery.
He was placed on life support after experiencing medical issues after surgery to fix a broken hip, suffering three heart attacks on Saturday.
Hall, who also went by Razor Ramon, was most notably one of the co-founders of the New World Order with Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash.