Wrestling legend Scott Hall passes away following complications from recent surgery

Wrestling icon Scott Hall is dead at the age of 63. 

The WWE tweeted that the two-time Hall of Fame wrestler passed away Monday following complications from a recent surgery. 

He was placed on life support after experiencing medical issues after surgery to fix a broken hip, suffering three heart attacks on Saturday. 

Hall, who also went by Razor Ramon, was most notably one of the co-founders of the New World Order with Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash.

