WRH Adjusts Hours at Met COVID-19 Assessment Centre

Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) will be scaling back hours at the Met Campus COVID-19 Assessment Centre.

Officials had opened the centre seven day a week when cases were hitting record highs last month, but testing requirements have steadily declined in recent weeks.

According to a release, hours will switch back to 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays starting Monday.

Ouellette Campus will continue to be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Same day testing should still be available at current testing levels, according to WRH.

All testing is by appointment only and the hospital is asking residents to ensure they call and cancel if they're unable to attend.

Officials say some residents continue to add unnecessary strain on the testing system by scheduling appointments and not showing up.

Visit WRH's website to schedule an appointment, and call (519) 973-4443 Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5p.m. to cancel.