WRH allows members of the community to have a say on new hospital design

Windsor Regional Hospital is allowing members of the community to leave their input on the new regional hospital design through an online engagement platform and Town Hall series.

Starting March 2, residents can visit the Together We Build website to be informed, ask questions, take part in surveys and share their ideas for the hospitals layout for 11 program and service areas in the hospital including the cancer centre and paediatrics.

Allison Johnson, Manager of Communications with the new Windsor-Essex Acute Care Hospital project, says this is a great opportunity to learn a little more about the work the different user groups are doing, for the different programs as it relates to the new hospital.

"There are more than 40 user groups at the hospital who are working to plan the functional programs for different areas within the hospital. So when you go to the site you'll see some of these areas including emergency, cancer care and paediatrics," she says.

Johnson says community input is important and now is the time to share any new ideas.

"Maybe you're a staff member who works there, and you know because you see what patients could use," she says. "Maybe you've been to the hospital to accompany a loved one to an outpatient service and you have some specific ideas of what you'd like to see in the waiting area there for example."

Johnson says the process to build a new hospital takes five stages and they are currently in Stage Two, which takes about a year to 18 months to complete.

"Our goal is to have that submitted to the ministry early next year," she says, "Part of that is the development of a functional program, which really is a very detailed planning document that basically says, how much space you need, what programs you will have and how much space do need to deliver them."

The 11 events will be held virtually and span from March 21 to April 6, 2022.

Registration is not required but recommended to receive reminder emails with clickable links to the town halls.