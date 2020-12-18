WRH and WECHU Working Together to Rollout COVID Vaccine

With news that the COVID-19 vaccine will be making its way to Windsor-Essex, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) and Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) are coordinating efforts to plan the rollout.

According to a joint release, rollout of initial vaccinations will start next week and the plan will see a limited supply of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.

Each individual will require two doses of the vaccine and WRH and the WECHU cannot yet confirm specific numbers of doses expected or the exact date for initial vaccinations.

The first group the Ontario government is focusing on is employees who work at long-term care/retirement homes, that are not in outbreak, in Grey/ Lockdown and Red/Control regions.

As more vaccines become available, WRH and WECHU say the organizations will continue to follow the Government of Ontario’s priority list, which focuses on the following four groups of individuals: