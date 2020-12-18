WRH and WECHU Working Together to Rollout COVID Vaccine
With news that the COVID-19 vaccine will be making its way to Windsor-Essex, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) and Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) are coordinating efforts to plan the rollout.
According to a joint release, rollout of initial vaccinations will start next week and the plan will see a limited supply of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.
Each individual will require two doses of the vaccine and WRH and the WECHU cannot yet confirm specific numbers of doses expected or the exact date for initial vaccinations.
The first group the Ontario government is focusing on is employees who work at long-term care/retirement homes, that are not in outbreak, in Grey/ Lockdown and Red/Control regions.
As more vaccines become available, WRH and WECHU say the organizations will continue to follow the Government of Ontario’s priority list, which focuses on the following four groups of individuals:
- Residents, staff, essential caregivers, and other employees of congregate living settings (e.g., long-term care homes and retirement homes) that provide care for seniors as they are at higher risk of infection and serious illness from COVID-19
- Health care workers, including hospital employees, other staff who work or study in hospitals, and other health care personnel
- Adults in Indigenous communities, including remote communities where risk of transmission is high
- Adult recipients of chronic home health care.