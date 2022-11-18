WRH announces changes for COVID-19 clinical assessment centre

Windsor Regional Hospital is preparing for increased patient volumes with the resurgence of COVID-19 and influenza cases.

The hospital has announced its COVID-19 clinical assessment centre at the Ouellette Campus will expand on Monday, November 21 to allow for assessments for influenza-like illness for adults and paediatric patients.

According to the hospital, the move will assist with rising community demand and ease pressures on area emergency departments.

The hospital is reminding the community that local primary care providers should continue to be the first option, where possible, for patients seeking assessments.

Windsor regional says they have close to 60 more acute care beds today than it had prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and roughly 400 additional front-line clinical staff members.

The hospital is also renaming the assessment clinic to the Adult and Paediatric Respiratory Care Clinic and will continue to operate seven-days a week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The hospital says patients must book an appointment online or call 519-973-4443.