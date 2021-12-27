WRH announces changes to visitor policy for patients with COVID-19

In an effort to protect patients, staff and to help contain potential transmission of the COVID-19 virus, Windsor Regional Hospital has announced it will no longer allow visitation with patients with active confirmed or suspected COVID-19, effective Monday, December 27.

Virtual visits for these patients will be supported using technology such as iPads.

Limited exemptions are allowed for patients who are palliative/end of life with no aerosol generating medical procedures, and parents/guardians of a child with confirmed or suspected COVID 19.

In-person visits may continue once again after the hospital has confirmed that a patient’s COVID-19 status has been resolved, in accordance with their overall visitor policy which can be found here.

Officials say they appreciate the public's understanding while they work to keep protecting the community.

The decision comes as cases of both the Delta and Omicron variants are rising across Ontario, including locally, and amid recent government guidance recommending fit-tested N95 respirator use for all staff caring for cases in light of Omicron’s increased transmissibility.