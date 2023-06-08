WRH announces policy changes for masking and visiting

Windsor Regional Hospital has announced some changes to its policies regarding masking and visiting.

In compliance with Public Health Ontario guidance, WRH will be reducing its requirements on masking inside the hospital and updating the essential caregiver policy, which officials say will generally move both policies closer to pre-COVID era requirements, with some limited exceptions.

WRH is moving from a policy where masking remained within two metres of any patient to masking procedures whereby masking in all areas is based on:

- point of care risk assessment

- Additional Precautions, signage will be posted on patient doorways prior to visiting to determine if a mask and eye protection is required

- Procedural, based on the type of procedure being performed

Officials say masking is still highly recommended for patients and visitors in the Emergency Department, due to high volumes and the possibility of infectious patients present.

In any areas of the hospital that may face a respiratory outbreak, universal masking may be recommended

depending on the specific outbreak situation.

Officials continue to support those individuals who still choose to wear a mask at any time, and all individuals who put on a mask should use a hospital-issued mask which are provided at the entrance.

WRH recognizes the significant role that loved ones play in the physical and mental recuperation of patients.

At the same time, officials encourage community members to recognize the important work staff must do together to keep patients safe from the potential spread of infectious disease.

Anyone planning to visit patients at the hospital who may be experiencing fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, skin rash, vomiting or diarrhea, are asked to not continue with those plans, and should instead seek medical attention.

Anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19, or who has been in close contact with a confirmed or probable case of COVID-19 in the last 10 days, are asked to not visit patients in the hospital.

Consistent with the pre-COVID era policy, in recognition of the important role that a primary caregiver can offer to Palliative, Emergency, Critical Care, Neonatal and Paediatric Patients each patient will be allowed 24-hour, seven-days-a-week access to an essential caregiver.

The essential caregiver can change from time to time.

There are department specific guidelines for mental health, renal dialysis, the cancer program, critical care, emergency, lab and diagnostic imaging, family birthing centre, OB triage, maternal newborn clinic, women’s health clinic, NICU, paediatrics and the surgical program.

These new policies take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, June 12.