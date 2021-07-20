WRH Cath Lab Closed for Remainder of July

The Cardiac Catheterization Lab at the Windsor Regional Hospital Ouellette Campus is closed for the rest of the month.

Roughly 40 patients scheduled for non-emergent Cath Lab procedures in the month of July are being notified.

The lab is used for patients who require medical intervention as a result of heart attacks on an emergent basis, as well as for elective angiograms and angioplasties for outpatients.

The lab was closed on Friday after flooding impacted the sub-basement and basement area where the Cath Lab area and equipment is located.

Any emergency and/or in-patients who would normally receive treatment at the Cath Lab will be diverted to other hospitals outside of our region.

Based on historical numbers, hospital staff anticipate as many as 50 inpatients as well as 12 emergency cases would need to be transferred to centres in Detroit and London during the month of July.